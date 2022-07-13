English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting will be held in Bali, Indonesia, on July 15-16. (Photo: MoFA)
The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting will be held in Bali, Indonesia, on July 15-16. (Photo: MoFA)

Canadian Deputy PM to Attend G20 Financial Meeting in Indonesia's Bali

Antara • 13 July 2022 14:17
Jakarta: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 15-16.
 
While in Indonesia, Deputy Prime Minister Freeland would work with like-minded partners to advance key priorities, including tackling inflation and making life more affordable for people, the Embassy of Canada in Jakarta noted in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
According to the Canadian Embassy's statement, the Minister of Finance of Freeland will also discuss with her partners various efforts to support global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting climate change, and advancing international tax fairness.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This week is an important opportunity for Canada to work with our partners to tackle the common challenges -- global inflation, climate change, and the ongoing recovery from the pandemic among them -- that matter to Canadians and people around the world," Freeland said, as quoted from the Embassy statement.
 
At the G20 meeting, the Government of Canada will seize every opportunity to challenge Russia for its war crimes in Ukraine as well as its impact on global energy and food prices.
 
"At the same time, Canada and our allies will use these meetings to continue standing up for the rules-based international order as we work together to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine," Freeland stated.
 
The Canadian deputy prime minister and Canada’s G20 allies will also discuss further international coordination in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Zealand, Australia Cooperate to Tackle Water Crisis in Kiribati

New Zealand, Australia Cooperate to Tackle Water Crisis in Kiribati

English
water
100 Thousand Business Permits Should Be Issued Daily: President Jokowi

100 Thousand Business Permits Should Be Issued Daily: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Beautiful Indonesia Mini Park Renovation to Conclude by July-End: Minister

Beautiful Indonesia Mini Park Renovation to Conclude by July-End: Minister

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan
Otomotif

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan

Sri Mulyani Bocorkan Rencana Anggaran Subsidi Energi Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Bocorkan Rencana Anggaran Subsidi Energi Tahun Depan

PM Sri Lanka Deklarasikan Status Darurat Usai Kaburnya Presiden
Internasional

PM Sri Lanka Deklarasikan Status Darurat Usai Kaburnya Presiden

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis

Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Tingkatkan Imunitas hingga 2 Kali Lipat
Nasional

Vaksin Booster Tingkatkan Imunitas hingga 2 Kali Lipat

Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Putri Marino akan Berperan di Film Gadis Kretek?
Hiburan

Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Putri Marino akan Berperan di Film Gadis Kretek?

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?
Teknologi

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?

12 Wakil Indonesia Bertanding pada Hari Kedua Singapore Open 2022
Olahraga

12 Wakil Indonesia Bertanding pada Hari Kedua Singapore Open 2022

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!