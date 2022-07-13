Jakarta: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 15-16.
While in Indonesia, Deputy Prime Minister Freeland would work with like-minded partners to advance key priorities, including tackling inflation and making life more affordable for people, the Embassy of Canada in Jakarta noted in a written statement on Wednesday.
According to the Canadian Embassy's statement, the Minister of Finance of Freeland will also discuss with her partners various efforts to support global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting climate change, and advancing international tax fairness.
"This week is an important opportunity for Canada to work with our partners to tackle the common challenges -- global inflation, climate change, and the ongoing recovery from the pandemic among them -- that matter to Canadians and people around the world," Freeland said, as quoted from the Embassy statement.
At the G20 meeting, the Government of Canada will seize every opportunity to challenge Russia for its war crimes in Ukraine as well as its impact on global energy and food prices.
"At the same time, Canada and our allies will use these meetings to continue standing up for the rules-based international order as we work together to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine," Freeland stated.
The Canadian deputy prime minister and Canada’s G20 allies will also discuss further international coordination in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.