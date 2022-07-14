Canberra: Fijian Prime Minister Josaia V. Bainimarama and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have launched a major infrastructure project to enhance Fiji’s maritime capabilities.
Building on the long-standing Vuvale Partnership, Fiji and Australia will construct the new Maritime Essential Services Centre (MESC) in Lami, Fiji.
The MESC will house the Republic of Fiji Navy Headquarters, Suva Radio Coastal Station, Fiji Maritime Surveillance Coordination Centre, and Fiji Hydrographic Office.
The project is valued at $83 million AUD (approx $124 million FJD) and will generate significant work for Fijian construction companies and local workers to support Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery.
Importantly, it will boost Fiji’s leadership in responding to natural disasters, protect local fishing industries, and increase naval and coastal rescue capabilities.
"Australia is helping to build a stronger Pacific family and I am proud to partner with Fiji in the next steps of our Vuvale Partnership. The Maritime Essential Services Centre will play a role in enhancing Fiji’s security and prosperity. It will protect local fishing industries—an issue of great importance to our Pacific neighbours—and deliver cutting-edge hydrographic monitoring facilities. Consistent with our commitment to addressing climate change, these essential services will be housed in an environmentally sustainable facility designed to withstand natural disasters," Albanese said in a media release on Thursday.
The project is due for completion in 2024 and will be managed by Icon.