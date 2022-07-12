UN Chief Calls for Smooth Transition of Power in Sri Lanka

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely."He stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said in a press release on Monday.The UN Chief called on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.Guterres also condemned all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace."The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people," the Deputy spokesperson stated.Sri Lanka’s multiple crises were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the collapse of the crucial tourism industry, which provides foreign currency for imported fuel and medical supplies, and rocked by the supply chain crisis precipitated by the Ukraine war.