President Jokowi Voices Condolences over Death of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has extended his deepest condolences on the tragic demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.
According to the Indonesian Head of State, Indonesia will always remember his contributions in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
"May the family of PM Abe and the Japanese people be given strength in this difficult time," he said on his official twitter page on Friday evening.
Earlier today, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi her deepest sympathy following the attack against the former Japanese Prime Minister this morning.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed this statement as she chaired the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali today.
According to media reports, Abe was shot from behind while delivering a campaign speech in Nara Perfercture.
The Japanese Police immediately arrested the alleged shooter, Yamagami Tetsuya, for attempted murder.
Abe is a Japanese politician who served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.
He was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.