New Zealand Foreign Minister to Visit Cambodia, Malaysia

Wellington: Foreign Minister of New Zealand Nanaia Mahuta has departed for the Indo-Pacific region today for talks on security and economic issues at meetings of ASEAN and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, and during bilateral engagements in Malaysia.
"Engaging in person with our regional partners is a key part of our reconnecting strategy as borders reopen following the global COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings in Phnom Penh will be the first opportunity for in-person ministerial engagement by ASEAN and its partners, including Aotearoa New Zealand, since 2019," said Mahuta in a press release on Monday.
"Last year I joined all other ASEAN Ministers in online meetings for the annual forum. The meetings also build on talks in Jakarta in November with ASEAN’s Secretary General and the Indonesian President and Foreign Minister. The ongoing impact of the military coup in Myanmar will be a focus of this week’s talks," said Mahuta.
According to Mahuta, she and her counterparts will discuss what more can be done to support ASEAN’S Five-Point Consensus to help end the violence in Myanmar and return it to civilian rule.
In April 2021, ASEAN leaders agreed five points aimed at ending violence. They include promoting inclusive dialogue; appointment of a special envoy; a visit of the special envoy; and humanitarian assistance for Myanmar.
New Zealand has been supporting this process.
"I then travel onto Kuala Lumpur for a bilateral visit marking 65 years of diplomatic relations. The objective is to support reconnection with Malaysia and promote the trade recovery agenda, in particular reinvigorating tourism and education links," Mahuta said.
"Malaysia is also an important security and law enforcement partner as a fellow member of the Five Power Defence Arrangements, and in combatting transnational crime and terrorism threats in the region. Our shared values include a respect for open markets and a commitment to the centrality of regional architecture like ASEAN and APEC, and international action on climate change," Mahuta said.