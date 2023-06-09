English  
One costumer carrying out the task of serving Indonesian pilgrims is not an easy job. Photo:
Duty for Hajj Pilgrim Service Officer, Taking Care of the Missing Sandals

Windy Diah Indriantari • 09 June 2023 23:07
Jakarta: Carrying out the task of serving Indonesian pilgrims is not an easy job. There are many challenges that require hajj officers to always be patient, sincere, and serve wholeheartedly.
 
As told by Anis Kudungga, an elderly congregation service officer who is on duty in the special sector of the Prophet's Mosque, Medina. Taking pilgrims who strayed back to their hotel to take care of the congregation's sandals is a problem he faces daily.
 
Anis said that the two cases were not easy. If left unchecked, it can be dangerous.

Pilgrims, especially the elderly, will be exhausted trying to find their way home. Especially having to walk barefoot in the scorching heat. It will make your feet blister.
 
Not infrequently, officers also provide replacement footwear for barefoot congregants.
 
Anis said that a problem that demands more patience is when dealing with congregations who use violence when they don't want to be warned by the officers. In fact, this was done for security officers or soldiers who specifically guard the Prophet's Mosque.
 
"To keep him from being brought by the security forces here, I ended up bringing him in a wheelchair," said Anis when quoted on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
 
Anis said that the congregation continued to fight when they were escorted to the hotel. So Anis and her colleagues had to push the grandfather in a wheelchair while holding his hand.
 
"Unexpectedly, when we arrived at the hotel, we were beaten with sandals. In the end, the grandfather was taken into custody by his entourage," said Anis, who recalled the experience with a smile on her face.
 
In the midst of the various heavy tasks that are carried out, there are always sweet experiences that officers get. Especially when the congregation they help is so happy after being helped.
 
In fact, there are pilgrims who want to pay for the services provided by officers. However, the expression of gratitude was politely rejected by the officers.
 
"I explained, we were assigned by the state to serve the congregation to serve all ladies and gentlemen. We only ask for one thing, pray for us to be healthy until we finish carrying out this task," said Anis. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

