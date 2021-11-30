No Significant Transboundary Haze Observed in ASEAN during Dry Season This Year

Jakarta: The Twenty-second Meeting of the Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution (22nd MSC) was held today through video conference.
The Meeting was attended by ministers and representatives responsible for the environment, for land, forest fires and haze, from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, and the Secretary-General of ASEAN, under the Chairpersonship of Dr. Alue Dohong, Vice Minister of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia.
The Meeting noted information on the review and outlook of weather and smoke Haze situation presented by the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC).
"The dry season for the southern ASEAN region in 2021 stretched from mid-July to mid-October, during which there were some days of elevated hotspot activity and localised smoke haze in some parts of Borneo. However, there was no significant transboundary haze observed in the southern ASEAN region during this period. La Niña conditions were present in November 2021 and are forecast to persist till early 2022," stated the ASEAN Secretariat in a press release on Tuesday.
The Meeting noted ASMC’s continual efforts in enhancing its technical capabilities in monitoring, assessment and early warning of weather and haze conditions in the region, and weather and climate prediction modelling.
The Meeting were updated on ASMC’s enhancements in service delivery and outreach.
ASMC informed the Meeting of its training courses and technical fora conducted regularly by the ASMC as part of its five-year Regional Capability Building Programme, which has been well attended by 614 ASEAN colleagues.