The Malaysian prime minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
The Malaysian prime minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Malaysian Prime Minister to Visit Indonesia on November 9-11

09 November 2021
Jakarta: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to pay his first visit to Indonesia on November 9-11.
 
During the visit, Yaakob will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Senior Defense Minister Hishamuddin Hussein, Finance Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and other relevant ministerial officials, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry noted in a statement released in Putrajaya on Tuesday.
 
"The prime minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo," according to the statement.

The official visit is expected to open a new page for strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries.
 
“This will offer an opportunity to the two state leaders to explore cooperation opportunities in the efforts to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders will also discuss crucial developments in the region in the context of ASEAN cooperation as well as challenges that have an impact on regional security, growth, and prosperity,” it noted.
 
The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with the Indonesian trade community and main industrial players, editors-in-chief, and the Malaysian diaspora and witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding between the two nations.
 
He will also observe the defense industrial facility in Bandung, West Java.
 
The official visit will take place with strict adherence to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures set by both governments.
 
