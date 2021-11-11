English  
Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to open a travel corridor between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and Bali.
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Open Border through Travel Corridor Arrangement

English malaysia Travel Corridor Arrangement president joko widodo
Antara • 11 November 2021 10:58
Jakarta: Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to open the international border between the two countries in the near future through a travel corridor arrangement (TCA).
 
The agreement was conveyed during a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Malaysian Prime Minister Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Wednesday.
 
"Today, the President and I have reached an agreement to open the border between Indonesia and Malaysia through the travel corridor arrangement," Yaakob informed while delivering a statement following the meeting. He was accompanied by President Widodo.

Yaakob said that he and Widodo had agreed to assign ministries to manage the details of the border opening between the two countries.
 
"Related ministers will look in more detail so that we can start opening our borders," he added.
 
In the initial stage, Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to open a travel corridor between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and Bali, he informed.
 
"Maybe we will start with Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur, and also Kuala Lumpur-Bali-Kuala Lumpur. By God willing, if things are going well, we agreed earlier that we will make a joint statement, to announce the opening of the border between Malaysia with Indonesia," Yakoob said.
 
The Malaysian  prime minister then expressed his appreciation to President Widodo for extending a warm welcome to him.
 
"I feel very happy with the warm welcome from President Jokowi and the Indonesian government," he remarked.
 
Malaysia and Indonesia have the same old cultural and historical values, besides the fact that the two countries have a quite special relationship, he added.
 
