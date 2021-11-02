English  
Without immediate emergency food assistance, they face starvation.
42 Million People on the Brink of Famine: WFP

English united nations conflict food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 November 2021 10:53
Jakarta: A total 42 million people are on the brink of famine across 43 countries and the slightest shock will push them over the edge, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.
 
According to the United Nations (UN) agency, an instant cash injection of $US6.6 billion would reel them back from the precipice.
 
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," WFP Chief Executive David Beasley said in a press release on Monday.
 
"While COVID is undeniably exacerbating fragility around the world, manmade conflict is driving instability and powering a destructive new wave of famine that threatens to sweep the world. The toll being paid in human misery is unimaginable," he added.

Afghanistan


Afghanistan is becoming the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with the country's needs surpassing those of the other worst-hit countries — Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and even Yemen.
 
A total 22.8 million people now face acute food insecurity in Afghanistan according to the latest IPC assessment — a global standard for assessing food insecurity — including 8.7 million facing emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC phase 4). 
 
New figures expected in the coming days are likely to show the situation has worsened even further.
 
(WAH)
