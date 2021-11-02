42 Million People on the Brink of Famine: WFP

According to the United Nations (UN) agency, an instant cash injection of $US6.6 billion would reel them back from the precipice.
Without immediate emergency food assistance, they face starvation.
"$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," WFP Chief Executive David Beasley said in a press release on Monday.
"While COVID is undeniably exacerbating fragility around the world, manmade conflict is driving instability and powering a destructive new wave of famine that threatens to sweep the world. The toll being paid in human misery is unimaginable," he added.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan is becoming the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with the country's needs surpassing those of the other worst-hit countries — Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria and even Yemen.
A total 22.8 million people now face acute food insecurity in Afghanistan according to the latest IPC assessment — a global standard for assessing food insecurity — including 8.7 million facing emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC phase 4).
New figures expected in the coming days are likely to show the situation has worsened even further.