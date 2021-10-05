Malaysia Protests Encroachment of Chinese Vessels into Its Waters

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Kuala Lumpur: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Monday called in the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to convey Malaysia’s position and protest against the presence and activities of Chinese vessels, including a survey vessel, in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone off the coasts of Sabah and Sarawak.The presence and activities of these vessels are inconsistent with Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone Act 1984, as well as the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)."Malaysia’s consistent position and actions are based on international law, in defence of our sovereignty and sovereign rights in our waters," said the Ministry in a press release on Monday.Malaysia had also protested against the previous encroachments by other foreign vessels into our waters.According to the Ministry, in determining Malaysia’s position and course of action with regard to the South China Sea issue, which is complex and involves inter-State relations, Malaysia’s national interests will remain of paramount importance."Malaysia reiterates that all matters relating to the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully and constructively, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS," it stated.