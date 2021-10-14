English  
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

Australian Ambassador Visits West Java to Deepen Ties

English Australia investment west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 October 2021 15:20
Jakarta: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM begins her first official visit to West Java on Wednesday.
 
Ambassador Williams met with the Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and with businesses, universities and other leaders, with a focus on the work our two countries are doing together in education, investment, the digital economy and sustainable development.
 
"I am delighted to make my first official visit to West Java today, to learn more about, and to deepen, the close links between West Java and Australia," Ambassador Williams said in a press release on Wednesday.

"West Java is home to a range of exciting new job creating investments and economic partnerships between our countries, made possible by the Indonesia Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IACEPA). These economic drivers will be increasingly important to support prosperity for Australians and Indonesians alike, as our countries work in close partnership to recover from the COVID pandemic," she added.
 
According to her, meetings with key education partners in the region presents an opportunity to provide an update on future opportunities for student exchange and education cooperation, as our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
The Australian Government has announced next steps to reopen its international border in coming months, including broader recognition of vaccines – incorporating recognition of the Sinovac vaccine for inbound travellers, including for students from Indonesia.
 
The Ambassador also met with the Jabar Digital Service, the West Java Government’s digital innovation team, to learn about the role that big data and technological innovation, delivered with Australia’s support, has played in West Java’s COVID response.
 
(WAH)
