English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Urges ASEAN, Australia to Continue Building Trust

English Australia asean southeast asia president joko widodo
Antara • 27 October 2021 21:39
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia to continue building trust in order to contribute to regional stability and peace.
 
ASEAN has confidence in the power of cooperation and dialogue in resolving differences so that it can exist for more than 50 years and contribute to stability, peace, and prosperity in the region, he said.
 
"With the power, I believe that there will be no regional peace and stability without ASEAN," he said while addressing the first ASEAN-Australia Summit virtually from the Bogor Presidential Palace on Wednesday, according to a press statement received the same day.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President said he realized that high dynamics can threaten Southeast Asia's stability.
 
However, Indonesia does not want this region to become an arena for arms race and power projection, which can threaten stability, he remarked.
 
Indonesia wants all parties to keep respecting the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, international law, and regional values, he said.
 
"We must be able to turn a culture of conflict into a culture of peace, and trust deficit into strategic trust,” Jokowi added.
 
The head of state said Indonesia is worried about AUKUS, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and the planned development of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines under the pact, which may heighten rivalry in the region.
 
Therefore, Indonesia expects Australia to continue its openness to ASEAN and become one of ASEAN’s partners in creating stability, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, he said.
 
“In conclusion, Indonesia fully supports the status of the ASEAN-Australia relationship into a comprehensive strategic partnership,” he remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Energy Crisis Opens up Opportunity for Investment in Indonesia: Minister

Energy Crisis Opens up Opportunity for Investment in Indonesia: Minister

English
energy
Biden Announces New Initiatives to Expand US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

Biden Announces New Initiatives to Expand US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

English
united states
Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BMKG Ingatkan Potensi Bencana Akibat Hujan Lebat
Nasional

BMKG Ingatkan Potensi Bencana Akibat Hujan Lebat

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Pemerintah Janjikan Produksi Tembaga Freeport di Papua Naik hingga 4 Juta Ton
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Janjikan Produksi Tembaga Freeport di Papua Naik hingga 4 Juta Ton

Biden Sebut Nama Trump 24 Kali di Virginia, Soal Apa Saja?
Internasional

Biden Sebut Nama Trump 24 Kali di Virginia, Soal Apa Saja?

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan
Olahraga

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021
Pendidikan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan
Otomotif

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom
Teknologi

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!