The global community has high expectations that the G20 will be a catalyst for global recovery. (Photo: medcom.id)
G20 Success Collective Responsibility of Member States: Indonesian President

Antara • 14 November 2022 18:25
Badung: The success of the G20 Summit is the collective responsibility of G20 member states and the global community has high expectations from the grouping, according to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
 
"The success of G20 (Summit) is the collective responsibility of the entire G20 member states," Widodo said during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali.
 
The President affirmed that the global community has high expectations that the G20 will be a catalyst for global recovery.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also expressed gratitude for Japan's continued support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
 
Regarding economic cooperation with Japan, the President pushed for the completion of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA).
 
Widodo also lauded the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Jakarta MRT expansion project earlier on Monday and the joint feasibility study for the third phase of the Jakarta MRT last October.
 
"I hope for Your Excellency's support to ensure the MRT project could complete on time," he said.
 
During their meeting, Widodo and Kishida also discussed regional cooperation, with the Indonesian President highlighting the importance of maintaining regional stability and peace as well as developing regional green industry.
 
Widodo pointed out that Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship in 2023 will coincide with the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations.
 
"I encourage the concrete and synergic implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). Next year, Indonesia will also encourage the engagement of the Pacific countries with the ASEAN. Indonesia also invites Japan to bolster cooperation with Pacific countries," he said.
 
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, and director general of Asia-Pacific and Africa at the Foreign Ministry, Abdul Kadir Jailani, accompanied President Widodo to the bilateral meeting.
 
(WAH)

