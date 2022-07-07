UK Committed to Supporting Development of Renewable Energy in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the British Foreign Minister, Elizabeth Truss, in Bali, today, 7 July 2022.
The British Foreign Minister in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
"The two Foreign Ministers are committed to strengthening cooperation in the field of renewable energy," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
During the bilateral meeting, the British Foreign Minister stated its readiness to support the development of wind and solar energy in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister also welcomed the plan to open a British Investment Office in Jakarta in the near future.
"The two Foreign Ministers are committed to the implementation of the Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap which was launched in April 2022," it stated.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Truss expressed her appreciation for Indonesia's presidency at the G20 and Indonesia's leadership in the issue of food and energy security.
The meeting also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.