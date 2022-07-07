English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The two Foreign Ministers are committed to the implementation of the Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)
The two Foreign Ministers are committed to the implementation of the Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)

UK Committed to Supporting Development of Renewable Energy in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 16:53
Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the British Foreign Minister, Elizabeth Truss, in Bali, today, 7 July 2022.
 
The British Foreign Minister in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
 
"The two Foreign Ministers are committed to strengthening cooperation in the field of renewable energy," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the bilateral meeting, the British Foreign Minister stated its readiness to support the development of wind and solar energy in Indonesia.
 
The Indonesian Foreign Minister also welcomed the plan to open a British Investment Office in Jakarta in the near future. 
 
"The two Foreign Ministers are committed to the implementation of the Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap which was launched in April 2022," it stated.
 
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Truss expressed her appreciation for Indonesia's presidency at the G20 and Indonesia's leadership in the issue of food and energy security.
 
The meeting also discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Ready to Welcome Digital Nomads: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Welcome Digital Nomads: Minister

English
tourism
Indonesia Committed to Developing Financial Literacy of Farmers, Fishermen

Indonesia Committed to Developing Financial Literacy of Farmers, Fishermen

English
indonesian government
Indonesian, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Situation in Myanmar

Indonesian, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Situation in Myanmar

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenag Cabut Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Jombang
Nasional

Kemenag Cabut Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Jombang

Indonesia Dorong ASEAN Pererat Kerja Sama Strategis dengan Italia
Ekonomi

Indonesia Dorong ASEAN Pererat Kerja Sama Strategis dengan Italia

PM Inggris Umumkan Akan Lengser dari Jabatannya
Internasional

PM Inggris Umumkan Akan Lengser dari Jabatannya

RPP PNBP Bakal Jadi Payung Hukum Terbaru Pungutan UKT Perguruan Tinggi
Pendidikan

RPP PNBP Bakal Jadi Payung Hukum Terbaru Pungutan UKT Perguruan Tinggi

Malaysia Masters 2022: Anthony Ginting Lolos ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Malaysia Masters 2022: Anthony Ginting Lolos ke Perempat Final

Asus Expertbook B7 Flip, Laptop Profesional tak Bergantung WiFi
Teknologi

Asus Expertbook B7 Flip, Laptop Profesional tak Bergantung WiFi

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya
Otomotif

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya

Dekat dengan DPO Kasus Pencabulan Santri, Indra Q Digeruduk Netizen
Hiburan

Dekat dengan DPO Kasus Pencabulan Santri, Indra Q Digeruduk Netizen

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!