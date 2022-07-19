English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Receives Timor Leste President's Visit

Antara • 19 July 2022 16:53
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the state visit of President of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste Jose Ramos-Horta at the Bogor Palace here Tuesday.
 
President Ramos-Horta arrived at the Bogor Palace at 9:54 a.m. local time (UTC +7) and was welcomed by an official ceremony. Presidential marching band, cavalry, and troops wearing Indonesian traditional attire welcomed the Timorese president.
 
President Jokowi welcomed Ramos-Horta at the palace ground. The two heads of state then listened to the national anthems of both countries followed by a 21-gun salute and a troop inspection.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The two heads of state then introduced officials from respective countries that formed the entourage during the state visit.
 
According to the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi then invited Ramos-Horta to take a group photo and sign the state guest book in the Lotus Room of the palace.
 
Jokowi also invited Ramos-Horta to plant an agarwood tree in the palace ground before heading to the palace veranda for a brief conversation.
 
The two heads of state then engaged in a bilateral meeting before observing the signing of bilateral memoranda of understanding in the agriculture, transportation, and trade sectors and delivering a joint press statement.
 
The official welcome ceremony would conclude with a state lunch.
 
President Ramos-Horta's visit to Indonesia is his first after being inaugurated as the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste on May 20, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Timorese independence.
 
President Jokowi earlier assigned Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD to attend Ramos-Horta's inauguration ceremony and presented the president a letter congratulating him on his inauguration.  
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Gradual Development of Trans Papua Road Ensured until 2024

Gradual Development of Trans Papua Road Ensured until 2024

English
Papua
Timor Leste Urged to Open Kupang-Dili-Darwin Shipping Route

Timor Leste Urged to Open Kupang-Dili-Darwin Shipping Route

English
Timor Leste
Indonesian Air Force Forms T-50i Golden Eagle Crash Investigation Team

Indonesian Air Force Forms T-50i Golden Eagle Crash Investigation Team

English
tni
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 Nilai Positif Indonesia di Mata IMF
Ekonomi

3 Nilai Positif Indonesia di Mata IMF

Presiden Jokowi Teken PP Ekonomi Kreatif, Lagu dan Film Bisa Jadi Jaminan Utang
Hiburan

Presiden Jokowi Teken PP Ekonomi Kreatif, Lagu dan Film Bisa Jadi Jaminan Utang

Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Bola Malam Ini: MU vs Crystal Palace
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Bola Malam Ini: MU vs Crystal Palace

Bejat! Guru Agama di Tangsel Cabuli 3 Siswa Anggota Paskibra
Nasional

Bejat! Guru Agama di Tangsel Cabuli 3 Siswa Anggota Paskibra

Pemimpin Oposisi Sri Lanka Mundur dari Bursa Pencalonan Presiden
Internasional

Pemimpin Oposisi Sri Lanka Mundur dari Bursa Pencalonan Presiden

Totalitas Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart untuk AXCR
Otomotif

Totalitas Mitsubishi Triton Ralliart untuk AXCR

Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Keluhkan Dampak Inflasi, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Keluhkan Dampak Inflasi, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek

Pencarian Wakil Indonesia di COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Pencarian Wakil Indonesia di COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Dimulai!

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!