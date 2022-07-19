Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the state visit of President of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste Jose Ramos-Horta at the Bogor Palace here Tuesday.
President Ramos-Horta arrived at the Bogor Palace at 9:54 a.m. local time (UTC +7) and was welcomed by an official ceremony. Presidential marching band, cavalry, and troops wearing Indonesian traditional attire welcomed the Timorese president.
President Jokowi welcomed Ramos-Horta at the palace ground. The two heads of state then listened to the national anthems of both countries followed by a 21-gun salute and a troop inspection.
The two heads of state then introduced officials from respective countries that formed the entourage during the state visit.
According to the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi then invited Ramos-Horta to take a group photo and sign the state guest book in the Lotus Room of the palace.
Jokowi also invited Ramos-Horta to plant an agarwood tree in the palace ground before heading to the palace veranda for a brief conversation.
The two heads of state then engaged in a bilateral meeting before observing the signing of bilateral memoranda of understanding in the agriculture, transportation, and trade sectors and delivering a joint press statement.
The official welcome ceremony would conclude with a state lunch.
President Ramos-Horta's visit to Indonesia is his first after being inaugurated as the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste on May 20, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Timorese independence.
President Jokowi earlier assigned Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD to attend Ramos-Horta's inauguration ceremony and presented the president a letter congratulating him on his inauguration.