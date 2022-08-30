English  
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 4 July Inter-Korean Joint Statement. (Photo: medcom.id)
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 4 July Inter-Korean Joint Statement. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 August 2022 14:13
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties to foster an atmosphere conducive to advancing sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.
 
"The Korean Peninsula remains a potentially dangerous international flashpoint," the UN Chief said in his video message to the Korea Global Forum for Peace.
 
According to him, nuclear risk around the world has climbed to its highest point in decades.

"We need all States to recommit to a world free of nuclear weapons and to pursue the path of dialogue to ease tensions and promote peaceful and friendly relations," he stated.
 
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 4 July Inter-Korean Joint Statement which was focused on removing misunderstandings and mitigating heightened tensions
 
The anniversary is a painful reminder of the lack of peace on the Peninsula – and the current absence of dialogue between the Koreas.
 
"I urge the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to positively respond to the offers to engage in dialogue and for all parties to build on earlier agreements," he stated.
 
"The United Nations continues to stand ready to support initiatives to bring people together and realize lasting peace on the Peninsula," he concluded.
 
Peringatan!