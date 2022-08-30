English  
Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Pakistan. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Pakistan in Response to Flood Disaster

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 August 2022 12:41
Tokyo: The Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (Tents and Plastic Sheets) through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.
 
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Pakistan, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Pakistan to support the people affected by the flood disaster," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in a press release on Monday.
 
The flood disaster that has continued to occur due to heavy rain in different parts of Pakistan since mid-June has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives and significant physical damage. 

According to the Government of Pakistan, as of August 27, 1,033 people died, 498,442 people evacuated, and 5,773,063 people were affected.
 
On August 29-30, moderate to heavy rain with thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.
 
National authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help across the most affected areas. 
 
(WAH)
