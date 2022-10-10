They came from various elements such as the Ministry of Health, TNI, Polri, Andalas University, and the Muhammadyah Disaster Management Centre.
The team would serve for a total of approximately 1 month in 2 areas, namely Mirpur Khas district and Bin Qasim Town.
"Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed his high appreciation for Indonesia's real assistance and is ready to coordinate and facilitate support for the Indonesian Medical team in carrying out their duties," the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi said in a media release on Monday.
"He conveyed that in general the flood conditions began to recede but in some areas, it was still stagnant," it stated.
Floods in Pakistan in recent years have generally only affected a few districts in Sindh, but it was only this year that more than 20 districts in Sindh were affected.
Before this Courtesy Call visit, the Indonesian Consul General had also given a briefing on the conditions and situation in Pakistan in general, especially related to security and socio-cultural issues, as well as an overview of conditions in Mirpur Khas and the tent cities of Bin Qasim, Malir, Karachi to the entire medical team and BNPB.