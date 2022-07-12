Japan, Philippines Agree to Enhance Coast Guard, Security Cooperation

Tokyo: Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa today held a telephone talk with Enrique A. Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.
"At the outset, Minister Hayashi reiterated his congratulatory message on Secretary Manalo’s appointment," Japan's Ministry for Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.
"Minister Hayashi also expressed his gratitude for Secretary Manalo’s condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe, and stated that he would like to make efforts in further strengthening the bilateral relations, guided by the will of former PM Abe," it stated.
Regarding the bilateral relations, Minister Hayashi pointed out that the two countries are Strategic Partners sharing fundamental values and strategic interests, and stated that he would like to continue promoting cooperation with the Philippines in a concrete manner, making full use of ODA, toward the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).”
Against that backdrop, the two ministers concurred on advancing cooperation in light of the priorities of the new Marcos administration.
Minister Hayashi stated that he would like to further augment coast guard and security cooperation, and continuously support the asset reinforcement and capacity enhancement of the Philippine Coast Guard.
In response, Secretary Manalo expressed his appreciation for Japan’s cooperation thus far and willingness to strengthen cooperation in the aforementioned fields.
Furthermore, the two ministers also concurred on advancing working-level consultations, based on the Joint Statement issued in April, on further enhancement and facilitation of cooperation such as exercises between the Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, among others.
On regional and international affairs, Minister Hayashi expressed his strong opposition to continued and strengthened unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas, as well as economic coercion.
The two ministers affirmed to call for peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea in accordance with the arbitral award of 2016, issued exactly six years ago.
In addition, the two ministers concurred on responding, in a coordinated manner, to the situation in Ukraine, issues on North Korea related to abductions, nuclear and missiles, the situation in Myanmar, and strengthening the system of the United Nations as a whole, including the UNSC reform.