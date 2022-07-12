English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Japan and the Philippines are strategic partners. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan and the Philippines are strategic partners. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan, Philippines Agree to Enhance Coast Guard, Security Cooperation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 July 2022 14:49
Tokyo: Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa today held a telephone talk with Enrique A. Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.
 
"At the outset, Minister Hayashi reiterated his congratulatory message on Secretary Manalo’s appointment," Japan's Ministry for Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"Minister Hayashi also expressed his gratitude for Secretary Manalo’s condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe, and stated that he would like to make efforts in further strengthening the bilateral relations, guided by the will of former PM Abe," it stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Regarding the bilateral relations, Minister Hayashi pointed out that the two countries are Strategic Partners sharing fundamental values and strategic interests, and stated that he would like to continue promoting cooperation with the Philippines in a concrete manner, making full use of ODA, toward the realization of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).” 
 
Against that backdrop, the two ministers concurred on advancing cooperation in light of the priorities of the new Marcos administration.
 
Minister Hayashi stated that he would like to further augment coast guard and security cooperation, and continuously support the asset reinforcement and capacity enhancement of the Philippine Coast Guard. 
 
In response, Secretary Manalo expressed his appreciation for Japan’s cooperation thus far and willingness to strengthen cooperation in the aforementioned fields.
 
Furthermore, the two ministers also concurred on advancing working-level consultations, based on the Joint Statement issued in April, on further enhancement and facilitation of cooperation such as exercises between the Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, among others.
 
On regional and international affairs, Minister Hayashi expressed his strong opposition to continued and strengthened unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas, as well as economic coercion. 
 
The two ministers affirmed to call for peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea in accordance with the arbitral award of 2016, issued exactly six years ago. 
 
In addition, the two ministers concurred on responding, in a coordinated manner, to the situation in Ukraine, issues on North Korea related to abductions, nuclear and missiles, the situation in Myanmar, and strengthening the system of the United Nations as a whole, including the UNSC reform.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Expect Biogenic Shallow Gas Use to Realize Energy Independence in Central Java: Ministry

Expect Biogenic Shallow Gas Use to Realize Energy Independence in Central Java: Ministry

English
energy
Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to Serve Commercial Flights from September

Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to Serve Commercial Flights from September

English
transportation
Indonesian Coffees Promoted during G20 Meeting in Labuan Bajo

Indonesian Coffees Promoted during G20 Meeting in Labuan Bajo

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AFF Bakal Gigit Jari Andai Ditinggal Timnas Indonesia, Ini Fakta-faktanya
Olahraga

AFF Bakal Gigit Jari Andai Ditinggal Timnas Indonesia, Ini Fakta-faktanya

Joe Biden Bertekad Perbarui Larangan Senapan Serbu
Internasional

Joe Biden Bertekad Perbarui Larangan Senapan Serbu

Cara Mudah Edit PDF, Tanpa Instal Aplikasi
Teknologi

Cara Mudah Edit PDF, Tanpa Instal Aplikasi

Harga Minyak Global Bisa Melonjak 40%
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Global Bisa Melonjak 40%

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022
Otomotif

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022

Presiden Segera Ajukan Pengganti Lili Pintauli ke DPR
Nasional

Presiden Segera Ajukan Pengganti Lili Pintauli ke DPR

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian
Pendidikan

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!