English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    The G20 Summit was held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
    The G20 Summit was held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

    G20 Leaders Say Diplomacy, Dialogue are Vital

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2022 13:55
    Jakarta: It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability, a declaration by G20 leaders stated.
     
    According to the declaration, this includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. 
     
    "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," it stated.

    Ukraine

    "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks," it stated.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    The declaration noted that there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. 
     
    "Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," it stated.
     
    The G20 Summit was held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16. Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year. The G20 presidency will be held by India in 2023, Brazil in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.
     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    Kepala Kantor Staf Kepresidenan Moeldoko. FOTO: dok MI

    Kegiatan Jokowi dan Pemimpin G20 Menanam Mangrove Bukti Kerja Sama Tangani Perubahan Iklim

    B20 Indonesia Summit 2022 Hasilkan 25 Rekomendasi Kebijakan untuk KTT G20

    Aksi Presiden Prancis Jalan Kaki Di Jimbaran Dan Gendong Bayi Warga

    BACA JUGA
    APEC Members Urged to Promote Green Recovery

    APEC Members Urged to Promote Green Recovery

    English
    APEC
    5.6 Magnitude Quake Rocks Enggano

    5.6 Magnitude Quake Rocks Enggano

    English
    earthquake
    Indonesia, WHO Sign MoU on Multilateral Training Center

    Indonesia, WHO Sign MoU on Multilateral Training Center

    English
    health
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
    Teknologi

    Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

    Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang
    Otomotif

    Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang

    Kemenkeu: Kinerja Ekspor Meningkat Bukit Pemulihan Ekonomi Merata
    Ekonomi

    Kemenkeu: Kinerja Ekspor Meningkat Bukit Pemulihan Ekonomi Merata

    Tok! Jokowi Resmi Serahkan Presidensi G20 Kepada India
    Internasional

    Tok! Jokowi Resmi Serahkan Presidensi G20 Kepada India

    Gempa 5.6 Magnitudo Guncang Enggano Bengkulu
    Nasional

    Gempa 5.6 Magnitudo Guncang Enggano Bengkulu

    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022
    Olahraga

    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan
    Pendidikan

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
    Hiburan

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!