G20 Leaders Say Diplomacy, Dialogue are Vital

According to the declaration, this includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts.
"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," it stated.
Ukraine"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks," it stated.
The declaration noted that there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.
"Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," it stated.
The G20 Summit was held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16. Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency this year. The G20 presidency will be held by India in 2023, Brazil in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.