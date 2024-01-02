English  
Residents shelter inside a plastic greenhouse after being evacuated in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. Photo: AFP
105 Indonesian Citizens Take Shelter After Earthquake in Japan

Marcheilla Ariesta • 02 January 2024 22:43
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo received information that a number of Indonesian citizens (WNI) who were in shelters needed logistical assistance. A 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan on January 1 2024 and killed 48 people.
 
"Based on the latest communication from the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo with community members, new information has been obtained that there are a number of Indonesian citizens who are in shelters and need logistical assistance," said the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Judha Nugraha, Tuesday , January 2, 2024.
 
Judha said that previously these Indonesian citizens also experienced difficulty communicating due to network problems.

He revealed that Indonesian citizens were spread across several points affected by the earthquake, including 53 Indonesian citizens in Ogi, 25 Indonesian citizens in Suzu, and around 27 Indonesian citizens in Saikai. In total, there are 105 Indonesian needed assistance.
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo will immediately send emergency logistical assistance to Indonesian citizens in these places," continued Judha.
 
Meanwhile, the Indonesian government expressed its deep condolences for the earthquake disaster that occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture and the Hokuriku region, Japan.
 
"Indonesia expresses its solidarity with the people of Japan, and we sincerely hope that all those affected by this natural disaster can recover fully soon," said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
 
It was recorded that 48 people died in this natural disaster. And Japan experienced around 140 aftershocks after the first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6.
 
(FJR)

