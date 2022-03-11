English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people. (Photo: medcom.id)
It will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Approves $113 Million to Improve Access to Health Care in Cambodia

English health finance cambodia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 March 2022 11:16
Washington: The World Bank on Thursdayapproved $113 million in new financing to improve access to quality health care in Cambodia that will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people and will support effective responses to health crises.
 
The financing is the second phase of the Health Equity and Quality Improvement Project (HEQIP-2) which is aimed at advancing universal health coverage in the country. 
 
The first phase ran from 2016 to 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As an important step toward the goal of achieving universal health coverage by 2030, Cambodia is creating a universal health insurance structure. 
 
The new financing will expand support for the Health Equity Fund to cover health services costs for the poor and improve use of services by increasing awareness, reducing barriers, and enhancing the health information system. 
 
The project will support the rollout of national accreditation standards, expand service delivery grants, and implement performance-based financing. 
 
The project also aims to scale up non-communicable disease services for public health facilities across the country.
 
"While Cambodia has made progress in delivering health care to its people, more equitable access to quality health care remains an important goal," said World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia, Maryam Salim, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"This project will help Cambodia achieve that objective by expanding access for the poor and vulnerable," Salim added.
 
The new funding represents a long-standing partnership among partners and includes a $55 million credit from the World Bank’s International Development Association and grants totaling $58 million from Australia, the German Development Bank, South Korea, and the Global Financing Facility. 
 
Cambodia will provide $186 million in counterpart financing.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Flash Floods Hit 6 Villages in Tuban, Killing One Resident

Flash Floods Hit 6 Villages in Tuban, Killing One Resident

English
floods
South Korea Contributes $7.8 Million to Improve Health of Children in Timor Leste

South Korea Contributes $7.8 Million to Improve Health of Children in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
ADB Reaffirms Support for Sri Lanka's Recovery

ADB Reaffirms Support for Sri Lanka's Recovery

English
sri lanka
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
34 Saksi Diperiksa dalam Kasus Doni Salmanan
Nasional

34 Saksi Diperiksa dalam Kasus Doni Salmanan

Melaju Cepat, Inflasi AS Tertinggi dalam 40 Tahun
Ekonomi

Melaju Cepat, Inflasi AS Tertinggi dalam 40 Tahun

Perang Nuklir? Menlu Rusia: Saya Tidak Percaya Itu
Internasional

Perang Nuklir? Menlu Rusia: Saya Tidak Percaya Itu

Raisa Hadir dengan Cinta Sederhana yang Tak Perlu Mengada-ada
Hiburan

Raisa Hadir dengan Cinta Sederhana yang Tak Perlu Mengada-ada

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer
Teknologi

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer

Lebih Siap Taklukkan Soal UTBK, Ini 6 Kelebihan <i>Try Out Online</i>
Pendidikan

Lebih Siap Taklukkan Soal UTBK, Ini 6 Kelebihan Try Out Online

Hasil Liga Europa: Sevilla Menang Tipis Atas West Ham 1-0
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Sevilla Menang Tipis Atas West Ham 1-0

Kia Carens Usung Model MPV Rasa SUV
Otomotif

Kia Carens Usung Model MPV Rasa SUV

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!