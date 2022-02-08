English  
The Government of Japan will continue to proactively provide humanitarian assistance. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar

English Myanmar asean Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 February 2022 14:00
Tokyo: The Government of Japan has decided to provide additional humanitarian assistance to Myanmar totaling approximately US $18.5 million.
 
Japan will deliver food, daily necessities such as shelters and mattresses, and medical supplies to the people of Myanmar through international organizations and the ASEAN Secretariat.
 
"The humanitarian situation in Myanmar has been deteriorating since the coup in February last year. According to the United Nations, many Myanmar citizens are forced to face difficulties in their lives with no way out due to the economic stagnation after the coup and the spread of COVID-19," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The United Nations announced on January 30 the Humanitarian Response Plan for Myanmar, calling on the international community to provide assistance of US $826 million over the next year," it added.
 
The Government of Japan has provided more than US $20 million in humanitarian assistance since the coup to improve the humanitarian situation in Myanmar. 
 
Japan has also provided ambulances and oxygen concentrators in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
 
"The Government of Japan will continue to proactively provide humanitarian assistance that reaches the people of Myanmar in need, in cooperation with international organizations and the ASEAN Secretariat, taking into account the local situation and humanitarian needs and urgency," it stated.
 
"Japan will pay close attention to the needs of the people of Myanmar who are facing difficult circumstances. Japan hopes that other countries will also implement humanitarian assistance in response to the United Nations’ appeal," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
