ASEAN and the EU continues to enjoy a long-standing and robust relationship. (Photo: asean.org)
Young People Encouraged to Take Part in Shaping the Future of ASEAN-EU Relations

English asean europe European Union southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 February 2022 15:11
Jakarta: The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are pleased to announce the opening of the call for applications for the 2nd edition of the EU – ASEAN Young Leaders Forum, “Scenarios for the Future of EU-ASEAN Relations” #EUASEANYOUTH2022.
 
Young people represent more than 30% of the European population and 34% of ASEAN population. Since both the EU and ASEAN will designate 2022 as the Year of Youth, this Forum will bring together young leaders of both regions to connect with a global network of policymakers, diplomats, international development experts, entrepreneurs, and other inspiring leaders.
 
"In 2022, the EU and ASEAN mark the 45th anniversary of their partnership. Over these years, EU-ASEAN relations have grown into strong, multifaceted and comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Building on this momentum, we look to the next generation of leaders from across the EU and ASEAN to share their ideas and hopes for the future. With this in mind, the EU is pleased to organise this year, in cooperation with ASEAN, a new edition of the EU-ASEAN Young Leaders Forum," EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said in a press release on Wednesday.

Young people aged 20-35 from the European and Southeast Asian business communities, academia or civil society organisations can submit their candidacy online until 4th March and be part of an exciting programme which will run between March and October 2022. 
 
The programme will combine online and hybrid sessions, with a series of capacity building programmes run by renowned experts, where youth will develop skills for problem-solving through critical strategic thinking, teamwork, policy research and proposition.  
 
Participants will have the chance to make their voices heard by putting forward their proposals and taking part in shaping the future of EU-ASEAN relations. Young Leaders from EU and ASEAN will present a set of strategic policy recommendations to Leaders at the EU-ASEAN 45th Anniversary Summit in late 2022.
 
"As strategic partners, ASEAN and the EU continues to enjoy a long-standing and robust relationship, with cooperation expanding in many areas in the past 45 years. This includes promoting initiatives in strengthening youth engagement and people-to-people connections such as the EU-ASEAN Young Leaders Forum. I believe that the youth should play a larger and meaningful role in building a more participatory, inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and dynamic global community. To foster stronger ties between ASEAN and EU, it is important for the youths of ASEAN and Europe to learn from each other and develop networks for collaboration," Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi, said.
 
The forum is organised in partnership with the ASEAN Foundation, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), College of Europe in Bruges and in Natolin, Asian Vision Institute and the New Horizon Project. 

 
(WAH)
