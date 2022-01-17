English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
COVAX’s ambition was compromised by hoarding/stockpiling in rich countries.
COVAX’s ambition was compromised by hoarding/stockpiling in rich countries.

COVAX Mechanism Delivers Its 1 Billionth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: WHO

English united nations covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2022 12:21
Geneva: On January 15, a shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda included the billionth dose supplied via COVAX.
 
"Together with our partners, COVAX is leading the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history, with deliveries to 144 countries to date," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press release on Sunday.
 
"But the work that has gone into this milestone is only a reminder of the work that remains," the United Nations (UN) agency stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As of January 13, out of 194 Member States, 36 WHO Member States have vaccinated less than 10% of their population, and 88 less than 40%.
 
"COVAX’s ambition was compromised by hoarding/stockpiling in rich countries, catastrophic outbreaks leading to borders and supply being locked." it stated. 
 
"And a lack of sharing of licenses, technology and know how by pharmaceutical companies meant manufacturing capacity went unused," it added.
 
COVAX is working with governments, manufacturers and partners to ensure that when countries receive vaccines they can get them to people quickly.
 
"With updated vaccines in the pipeline, now is the moment for all citizens to demand that governments & pharmaceutical companies share health tools globally & bring an end to the death & destruction cycles of this pandemic, limit new variants and drive a global economic recovery," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

English
energy
Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

English
energy
Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat
Nasional

Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang
Olahraga

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar
Otomotif

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS
Hiburan

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!