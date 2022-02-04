English  
This recent increase in violence comes amid freezing weather conditions. (Photo: medcom.id)
6 Children Killed in Northwest Syria: UNICEF

English children united nations middle east
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 13:26
Amman: UNICEF on Thursday confirmed that at least six children were killed and one girl was badly injured overnight in the border town of Atmeh in the northwest of Syria due to heavy violence.
 
According to reports, civilian-populated areas were severely damaged.
 
Since the year began, violence has heavily escalated in and around Idlib in Syria’s northwest, home to 1.2 million children in need of assistance. 

Many families in the area are internally displaced, having fled violence in other parts of Syria over the years.
 
"Last year, nearly 70 per cent of grave violations recorded against children in Syria occurred in the northwest," Bertrand Bainvel, acting UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a press release on Thursday.
 
According to him, this recent increase in violence comes amid freezing weather conditions and record sub-zero temperatures in the Middle Eastern country.
 
