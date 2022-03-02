English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
UNHCR has a long-standing presence in the region. (Photo: medcom.id)
UNHCR has a long-standing presence in the region. (Photo: medcom.id)

Around 660,000 Refugees Have Fled Ukraine: UNHCR

English refugees russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 March 2022 13:56
Geneva: Around 660,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the past six days, according to the latest government data compiled by UNHCR.
 
"At this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century, and UNHCR is mobilizing resources to respond as quickly and effectively as possible," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a press briefing on Tuesday.
 
All neighboring countries have to date commendably kept their borders open for refugees fleeing Ukraine. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Most have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, while others have moved towards various other European countries. 
 
"We are also aware that a sizeable number has moved to the Russian Federation," Mantoo said.
 
"National authorities are assuming responsibility for the registration, reception, accommodation and protection of these refugees," Mantoo added.
 
The UN Refugee Agency has seen tremendous solidarity and hospitality from the countries receiving refugees, including from the authorities and local communities.
 
"UNHCR urges governments to continue to maintain access to territory for all those fleeing: Ukrainians, and third country nationals living in Ukraine, who are now forced to escape the violence. We stress that there must be no discrimination against any person or group," Mantoo explained.
 
"UNHCR has a long-standing presence in the region, including in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania, and is coordinating the refugee response with other UN agencies and NGO partners, in support of national authorities. We are reinforcing our operations by urgently sending more resources, staff and relief items to deploy in the region while preparing to provide cash assistance via cards as needed. UNHCR child welfare and protection specialists are also ready to support national authorities," the official concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Bali Airport's Operations Temporarily Suspended on Nyepi Day

Bali Airport's Operations Temporarily Suspended on Nyepi Day

English
bali
6 New Foreign Ambassadors Pledge Stronger Bilateral Ties with Indonesia

6 New Foreign Ambassadors Pledge Stronger Bilateral Ties with Indonesia

English
president joko widodo
IEA Members to Release 60 Million Barrels from Emergency Oil Reserves amid Ukraine Crisis

IEA Members to Release 60 Million Barrels from Emergency Oil Reserves amid Ukraine Crisis

English
energy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
OJK: Awal Tahun, Stabilitas Sektor Jasa Keuangan Terjaga!
Ekonomi

OJK: Awal Tahun, Stabilitas Sektor Jasa Keuangan Terjaga!

Menag: Ada 11% Dosen PTKN yang Pola Pikirnya Belum Moderat
Pendidikan

Menag: Ada 11% Dosen PTKN yang Pola Pikirnya Belum Moderat

Positif Covid-19, Daud Yordan Batal Bertarung di Thailand
Olahraga

Positif Covid-19, Daud Yordan Batal Bertarung di Thailand

Satgas Covid-19: Mutasi Virus Sasar Wilayah Vaksinasi Rendah
Nasional

Satgas Covid-19: Mutasi Virus Sasar Wilayah Vaksinasi Rendah

Samuel L. Jackson Kesal Aktingnya di Pulp Fiction Tak Diganjar Piala Oscar
Hiburan

Samuel L. Jackson Kesal Aktingnya di Pulp Fiction Tak Diganjar Piala Oscar

Alami Gejala Flu, PM Australia Positif Covid-19
Internasional

Alami Gejala Flu, PM Australia Positif Covid-19

Alat Pemetaan Ukraina Tumbang Kena Serangan DDoS
Teknologi

Alat Pemetaan Ukraina Tumbang Kena Serangan DDoS

Tilang Elektronik Mulai Disosialisasikan Di Jalan Tol
Otomotif

Tilang Elektronik Mulai Disosialisasikan Di Jalan Tol

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!