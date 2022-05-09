WHO Provides 20 Ambulances to Ukraine

Kyiv: To support emergency health needs in Ukraine, World Health Organization (WHO) has given 20 all-terrain ambulances to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.
"We bring not just supplies but support based on your needs. Today we are handing to you 20 ambulances, along with generators and blood refrigerators to hospitals wherever they are needed," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, in a press release on Sunday.
Dr Tedros has been in Ukraine for 3 days of meetings with senior government leaders and to assess the current health needs in Ukraine.
During this time he visited health facilities damaged during the war and spoke with health care workers who worked tirelessly, providing care by torchlight and eventually evacuating all patients when it became too dangerous to continue.
Two months into the war, the medical infrastructure in Ukraine has been significantly damaged due to the continuous attacks on health care, and access to health care in many areas has been severely impacted.
This donation of 20 ambulances will help bring vital lifesaving care to people in Ukraine and improve the national emergency medical teams' timeliness and quality of health services.
"WHO is committed to supporting people in Ukraine in accessing much-needed health services. The donation of 20 ambulances will bring lifesaving care as Ukraine’s health services have been significantly stretched and access to health care remains a challenge for many people," said Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office in Ukraine.
WHO has so far delivered 393 metric tonnes of emergency and medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine.
Of that amount, 167 metric tonnes have reached their intended destinations, mostly in the east, south and north of the country where the need is greatest.