US Relocates Its Embassy Operations in Ukraine to Lviv

Washington: The United States (US) in the process of temporarily relocating its Embassy operations in Ukraine from its Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.
The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine.
"I have no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans around the world, and that, of course, includes our colleagues serving at our posts overseas," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
"My team and I constantly review the security situation to determine when prudence dictates a change in posture," he said.
According to him, these prudent precautions in no way undermine the US government's support for Ukraine.
"Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering," he stated.
"We also continue our sincere efforts to reach a diplomatic solution, and we remain engaged with the Russian government following President Biden’s call with President Putin and my discussion with Foreign Minister Lavrov," he said.
The path for diplomacy, Blinken said, remains available if Russia chooses to engage in good faith.
"We look forward to returning our staff to the Embassy as soon as conditions permit. In the meantime, I have ordered these measures for one reason — the safety of our staff — and we strongly urge any remaining U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. US citizens seeking emergency assistance in Ukraine should complete this online form, and the State Department will follow-up, as appropriate," he concluded.