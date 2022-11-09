English  
Indonesian Night was the culminating event of the Experience Indonesia series. (Photo: KBRI London)
Indonesian Night was the culminating event of the Experience Indonesia series. (Photo: KBRI London)

1,700 People Attend Indonesian Night in London

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2022 14:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in London held Indonesian Night on Tuesday night. Indonesian Night was the culminating event of the Experience Indonesia series. 
 
Held at Central Hall Westminster, the event was attended by around 1,700 people.It featured performances from traditional communities and prominent Indonesian musicians.
 
"The more people know the beauty of Indonesia, the closer the relations between the two countries will be," said Indonesian Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Desra Percaya in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Banyuwangi the Sunrise of Java, a group of talented youth artists from Banyuwangi in East Java, performed Gandrung, Rodat Syi'iran, and Jakripah dances. Meanwhile, Paguyuban Citra,  a community dedicated to the preservation of traditional arts and cultures of Indonesia, performed Gending Sriwijaya, Saman, and Bubuka dances.
 
Furthermore, singers Lea Simanjuntak and Dewi Gita, performed songs from across Indonesia. The two female singers received the audience's long applause.
 
Experience Indonesia was an integrated promotional activity that is the flagship of the Indonesian Embassy in London. It was carried out for three days from Novermber 6 until November 8.
 
Experience Indonesia was held by the Indonesian Embassy in London in collaboration with Bank Mandiri, Bank BNI, Bank Indonesia, as well as various partners in Indonesia and the UK.
 
(WAH)

