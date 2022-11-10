Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Bali

According to the Russian Embassy, the country's delegation will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali earlier this year.
"I can confirm that the Head of the Russian Delegation at the upcoming G20 Summit will be Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov," a Russian Embassy staff told Medcom.id here on Thursday.
The G20 Summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16. The majority of G20 leaders have confirmed their attendance, including United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Established in 1999, the G20 was born as a response to the 1997-1998 global economic crisis. Its objective was to ensure that the world emerged from the crisis and to create strong and sustainable global economic growth.
In the beginning, the G20 was a meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors, yet has now evolved to include discussions of various development issues. Since 2008, the G20 has also begun to have Head of States attending the Summit.
Indonesia's G20 Presidency is focusing on three priority sectors as the key for a strong and sustainable recovery, which are: strengthening of global health architecture, digital tranformation and energy transition.