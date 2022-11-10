English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The G20 Summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16. (Photo: MoFA)
The G20 Summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16. (Photo: MoFA)

Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Bali

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2022 12:09
Jakarta: The Russian Embassy in Jakarta has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit the Indonesian resort island of Bali to attend the G20 Summit.
 
According to the Russian Embassy, the country's delegation will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali earlier this year.
 
"I can confirm that the Head of the Russian Delegation at the upcoming G20 Summit will be Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov," a Russian Embassy staff told Medcom.id here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The G20 Summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16. The majority of G20 leaders have confirmed their attendance, including United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
Established in 1999, the G20 was born as a response to the 1997-1998 global economic crisis. Its objective was to ensure that the world emerged from the crisis and to create strong and sustainable global economic growth. 
 
In the beginning, the G20 was a meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors, yet has now evolved to include discussions of various development issues. Since 2008, the G20 has also begun to have Head of States attending the Summit.
 
Indonesia's G20 Presidency is focusing on three priority sectors as the key for a strong and sustainable recovery, which are: strengthening of global health architecture, digital tranformation and energy transition.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The war between Russia and Ukraine has led to an increase in the prices of fuel and energy. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Must Remain Cautious of 2023 Global Crisis Risk: Defense Minister

World Bank Announces Additional $500 Million to Help Ukraine Meet Spending Needs

UN Agency Calls for Renewal of Black Sea Grain Initiative

BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Promoting Climate Change Adaptation in Southeast Asia

ADB Committed to Promoting Climate Change Adaptation in Southeast Asia

English
Climate Change
Indonesia Prepares Several Strategies to Achieve FoLU Net Sink 2030: Ministry

Indonesia Prepares Several Strategies to Achieve FoLU Net Sink 2030: Ministry

English
forest
Indonesians Should Consume Domestic Fish Products: Ministry

Indonesians Should Consume Domestic Fish Products: Ministry

English
fisheries
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut Paparkan Langkah Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju di 2045
Ekonomi

Luhut Paparkan Langkah Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju di 2045

Otomotif

"The Beast" Mungkin Menyelinap Di Iring-iringan Mobil Listrik KTT G20

Jangan Bingung Hadapi SNBT <i>Bestie</i>! Ini 4 Strategi yang Perlu Kamu Lakukan
Pendidikan

Jangan Bingung Hadapi SNBT Bestie! Ini 4 Strategi yang Perlu Kamu Lakukan

Putin Tidak Akan Menghadiri KTT G20 di Bali
Internasional

Putin Tidak Akan Menghadiri KTT G20 di Bali

Firli Tegaskan Lukas Enembe Tidak Dispesialkan
Nasional

Firli Tegaskan Lukas Enembe Tidak Dispesialkan

Serem Banget! Ini Penampakan Dian Sastro jadi Dewi Api
Hiburan

Serem Banget! Ini Penampakan Dian Sastro jadi Dewi Api

Singkirkan Chelsea, City ke Babak Keempat Piala Liga Inggris
Olahraga

Singkirkan Chelsea, City ke Babak Keempat Piala Liga Inggris

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!