Indonesia Calls for Greater Engagement between ASEAN, Pacific

IPFD is a development partnership platform for Indonesia & the Pacific countries, to become an integral part of the Indo-Pacific region that is peaceful, stable & prosperous.
In her remarks during the opening session of the IPFD meeting, Indonesia's top diplomat said that the forum would focus on three issues.
"First, we must maintain Pacific as a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region," she said.
According to her, Pacific should be an integral part of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship next year, she added, would push for a greater engagement between ASEAN and the Pacific, ??including in the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific?.
"Second, we must develop concrete cooperation," she stated.
"Our collaboration should start with issues of common interests such as food security, climate change, and disaster risk reduction," she added.
Furthermore, she believes that improving people-to-people contacts is also critical to promote deeper connections and stronger family bond between Pacific countries.
"Third, we must ensure a comprehensive and inclusive platform for development," she stated.
The IPFD aims to help connecting Pacific countries with development partners from the region and beyond.
Indonesia also looks forward to exploring various cooperation modalities, including triangular cooperation with interested partners.