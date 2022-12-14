English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The embassy must cooperate with communities in the regions. (Photo: medcom.id)
The embassy must cooperate with communities in the regions. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Population in Japan to Reach 100,00 by Year-End: Ambassador

Antara • 14 December 2022 22:27
Jakarta: The number of Indonesian citizens living in Japan is expected to touch 100 thousand by the end of 2022, Indonesian Ambassador to Japan and Micronesia Federation Heri Akhmadi has said.
 
"I believe the number will be close to 100 thousand at the end of this year," he informed here on Wednesday.
 
Nearly 67 thousand Indonesians lived in Japan before the COVID-19 pandemic and their number fell to 60 thousand at the onset of the pandemic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, based on a Japanese immigration report, the number of Indonesians living in Japan reached 83 thousand in June 2022, with the number of apprentices recorded at 44 thousand compared to 34 thousand earlier.
 
"To me, the number is amazing because it only reached 35 thousand to 35 thousand earlier. It was not until June the number has reached 44 thousand," Akhmadi said.
 
Meanwhile, the number of Indonesian workers with specified skills employed in Japan has reached almost 10 thousand.
 
He then appealed to the Indonesian communities in Japan to help each other connect with Indonesians living in different regions of the county.
 
"It is impossible for the Indonesian Embassy to handle them alone. The embassy must cooperate with our communities in the regions. Since I took office, our focus in the first year of my assignment has been to consolidate the Indonesian communities in Japan," he said.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This is a breakthrough in the service and protection of Indonesian citizens abroad. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Gives Passports to Indonesians Overstaying in Saudi Arabia

Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

Minister Presents Land Certificates to Aceh Residents

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Form Task Force to Scrutinize Outer Island Investment Permits

Indonesia to Form Task Force to Scrutinize Outer Island Investment Permits

English
investment
Number of Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Crossers Increases: Immigration Office

Number of Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Crossers Increases: Immigration Office

English
Timor Leste
Papuan Separatists Kill 3 Motorcycle Taxi Drivers: Military

Papuan Separatists Kill 3 Motorcycle Taxi Drivers: Military

English
Papua
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Laga Dewa United vs Persib Bandung Berakhir Imbang 1-1
Olahraga

Laga Dewa United vs Persib Bandung Berakhir Imbang 1-1

Lyodra Foto Bareng Han So Hee, Netizen Heboh
Hiburan

Lyodra Foto Bareng Han So Hee, Netizen Heboh

Ini Nomor Urut Parpol Peserta Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Ini Nomor Urut Parpol Peserta Pemilu 2024

Mobil
Otomotif

Mobil "Ngebut" 60 KM/Jam, Siap-Siap Dikandangin 2 Pekan

64 Prajurit Ukraina dan 1 Warga AS Dibebaskan dalam Pertukaran Tahanan Rusia
Internasional

64 Prajurit Ukraina dan 1 Warga AS Dibebaskan dalam Pertukaran Tahanan Rusia

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia
Ekonomi

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen
Pendidikan

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!