Australian Students Participate in Indonesia Goes to School Program

Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Canberra and the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney again held the Indonesia Goes to School program which this time was held at Cardijn College, Adelaide on June 27, 2022.
The program, which was held after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra and Catholic Education South Australia (CESA) was enthusiastically welcomed by students at Cardijn College.
"The Indonesia Goes to School program this time consisted of 2 activities carried out in parallel, namely trading simulations and Balinese dance workshops," the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney said in a press release on Monday.
The simulations were presented by Farih Mufti, Consul for Information, Social and Culture at the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney.
The simulation began with the introduction of the Rupiah currency and several Indonesian food and beverage products, such as instant noodles, packaged tea, coffee, candy, wafers, and other snacks. A number of Indonesian MSME handicrafts and products were also offered, such as dolls, hats, necklace accessories, shoes, sandals, bags, and bamboo tableware.
The students were then divided into several groups of sellers and buyers. Within 15 minutes, the seller were asked to sell all the goods at the maximum possible profit, while the buyers were asked to buy all the goods at the lowest possible price.
This activity is expected to sharpen the students' bargaining skills, as well as a learning tool in introducing some Indonesian words which will be very useful when they visit and shop at tourist attractions in Indonesia.
Meanwhile, the Balinese Dance workshop was hosted by I Gede Eka Riyadi, staff of the Education and Culture Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra.
The man who is usually called Bli Gede presented 2 Balinese Mask Dances, namely the Witty Mask Dance and the Old Man Mask Dance, as well as the history and philosophy of the two types of dance.
Wearing a full dance costume, Bli Gede demonstrated the Mask Dance and invited the students to join in the dance.