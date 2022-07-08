English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:MoFA)
US Appreciates Indonesia's G20 Presidency amid Food, Energy Crises

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 July 2022 14:58
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali today.
 
According to Minister Retno's official twitter page, Secretary Blinken appreciated Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, particularly in addressing the food, energy and financial crisis.
 
Furthermore, Minister Retno and Secretary Blinken underlined their commitment to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi officially opened the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday morning.
 
The meeting is organized in 2 main sessions. The first session is on Strengthening Multilateralism which will focus on how G20 can ensure multilateralism delivers in view of current global challenges.
 
The second session is on Addressing Food and Energy Security and will focus on how G20 can contribute as part of solution to current food and energy crises.

 
(WAH)
