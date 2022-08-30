UN Secretary-General Appeals for Calm in Iraq

"He appeals for calm and restraint," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a statement on Monday.
The Secretary-General also urged all parties and actors in the Middle Eastern country to rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"The Secretary-General has been following with concern the ongoing protests in Iraq today, during which demonstrators entered government buildings," the spokesperson stated.
"He is particularly concerned about reports of casualties," the spokesperson added.
According to reports, the protests were triggered by the announcement from political leader and cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he was leaving politics.
Sadr’s alliance won the majority of seats in last October’s general election, but his parliamentarians resigned en masse after reaching deadlock with a rival Shia bloc over the appointment of a new prime minister.