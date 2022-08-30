English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
He appeals for calm and restraint. (Photo: medcom.id)
He appeals for calm and restraint. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Secretary-General Appeals for Calm in Iraq

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 August 2022 12:57
New York: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all relevant actors to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation in Iraq and avoid any violence.
 
"He appeals for calm and restraint," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a statement on Monday.
 
The Secretary-General also urged all parties and actors in the Middle Eastern country to rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Secretary-General has been following with concern the ongoing protests in Iraq today, during which demonstrators entered government buildings," the spokesperson stated.
 
"He is particularly concerned about reports of casualties," the spokesperson added.
 
According to reports, the protests were triggered by the announcement from political leader and cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he was leaving politics.
 
Sadr’s alliance won the majority of seats in last October’s general election, but his parliamentarians resigned en masse after reaching deadlock with a rival Shia bloc over the appointment of a new prime minister.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

English
indonesian government
UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

English
south korea
Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Undian Piala AFF: Indonesia Satu Grup dengan Thailand
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Piala AFF: Indonesia Satu Grup dengan Thailand

Nilai Dampak Kerusakan Banjir Pakistan Diestimasi Rp148 Triliun
Internasional

Nilai Dampak Kerusakan Banjir Pakistan Diestimasi Rp148 Triliun

Asyik! Biaya Transfer Antarbank Bisa Lebih Murah dari Rp2.500
Ekonomi

Asyik! Biaya Transfer Antarbank Bisa Lebih Murah dari Rp2.500

Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim Positif Covid-19

Wapres: Kesiapan Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah G20 Hampir 100%
Nasional

Wapres: Kesiapan Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah G20 Hampir 100%

Daihatsu GranMax Kini Adopsi Mesin Xenia dan Rocky
Otomotif

Daihatsu GranMax Kini Adopsi Mesin Xenia dan Rocky

Deolipa Polisikan Feni Rose Terkait Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik
Hiburan

Deolipa Polisikan Feni Rose Terkait Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis
Teknologi

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!