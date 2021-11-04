English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015.
More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015.

8 Children Killed, Injured in Yemen over Past Week: UNICEF

English children united nations yemen conflict
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2021 10:33
New York: At least 8 children have reportedly been killed or injured in escalating violence in Yemen in the past week, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday, as the conflict continues to take a deadly toll on children and families.
 
More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015 – the equivalent of four children every day. 
 
As these are just the incidents that the United Nations has been able to verify, the true figure is likely far higher. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Eleven children have been killed or maimed in Marib in the past month alone.
 
"Whenever the Yemen conflict flares and violence escalates, children are the ones who pay the heaviest price," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"Families are being torn apart by horrific violence. Children cannot and must not continue to be the victims of this conflict," Fore added.
 
According to the UN Agency, this latest surge in violence exacerbates an already desperate situation for children and families. 
 
An estimated 1.7 million children are internally displaced. More than 2 million children are out of school. Nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition. Around 8.5 million children do not have access to safe water, sanitation, or hygiene.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Philippines, ADB Cooperate to Set Up Energy Transition Mechanism

Indonesia, Philippines, ADB Cooperate to Set Up Energy Transition Mechanism

English
energy
COVID-19 Responses Could Help Fight Climate Change: Report

COVID-19 Responses Could Help Fight Climate Change: Report

English
covid-19 pandemic
6 Villages in Bali's Badung Designated as New Tourism Villages

6 Villages in Bali's Badung Designated as New Tourism Villages

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Liga Champions Dini Hari Tadi: Liverpool dan Ajax Segel Tiket 16 Besar
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Champions Dini Hari Tadi: Liverpool dan Ajax Segel Tiket 16 Besar

Indonesia-UAE CEPA Bakal Jadi Tonggak Sejarah
Nasional

Indonesia-UAE CEPA Bakal Jadi Tonggak Sejarah

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!
Otomotif

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!

Mantap! Satgas Waspada Investasi Beredel 116 <i>Pinjol</i> Ilegal
Ekonomi

Mantap! Satgas Waspada Investasi Beredel 116 Pinjol Ilegal

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat
Internasional

Pentagon: Tiongkok Perluas Kemampuan Senjata Nuklir Jauh Lebih Cepat

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa
Hiburan

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS
Teknologi

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS

UI Sampai Universitas Maranatha, Ini Daftar 34 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS AUR 2022
Pendidikan

UI Sampai Universitas Maranatha, Ini Daftar 34 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS AUR 2022

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!