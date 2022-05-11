Biden to Host ASEAN Leaders in Washington DC

Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden is set to host the Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Washington DC on May 12 and 13 for a US-ASEAN Special Summit.
The Special Summit is expected to demonstrate the US’ enduring commitment to ASEAN, recognize its central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges, and commemorate 45 years of US-ASEAN relations.
The Special Summit will build on President Biden’s participation in the October 2021 US-ASEAN Summit, and expand US engagement with ASEAN on COVID-19 recovery and health security, fighting the climate crisis, stimulating economic growth, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, and deepening people-to-people ties.
"The United States remains committed to an ASEAN-centered regional architecture at the heart of the Indo-Pacific and supports ASEAN’s strong, unified, and constructive role in addressing regional issues," US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim said in a press release on Wednesday.
According to him, the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
"Our shared commitment to democratic values means that we can work together to generate international action for democracy, human rights, and rule of law. Economically, our two-way trade in goods increased last year by over 30% – and we still have a lot more potential as the world’s third and fourth most populous countries. We are also proud to be Indonesia’s largest military engagement partner," he explained.