English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Special Summit will build on President Biden’s participation in the October 2021 US-ASEAN Summit. (Photo: asean.org)
The Special Summit will build on President Biden’s participation in the October 2021 US-ASEAN Summit. (Photo: asean.org)

Biden to Host ASEAN Leaders in Washington DC

English asean united states southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 May 2022 14:45
Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden is set to host the Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Washington DC on May 12 and 13 for a US-ASEAN Special Summit. 
 
The Special Summit is expected to demonstrate the US’ enduring commitment to ASEAN, recognize its central role in delivering sustainable solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges, and commemorate 45 years of US-ASEAN relations.
 
The Special Summit will build on President Biden’s participation in the October 2021 US-ASEAN Summit, and expand US engagement with ASEAN on COVID-19 recovery and health security, fighting the climate crisis, stimulating economic growth, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, and deepening people-to-people ties.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The United States remains committed to an ASEAN-centered regional architecture at the heart of the Indo-Pacific and supports ASEAN’s strong, unified, and constructive role in addressing regional issues," US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim said in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
According to him, the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.
 
"Our shared commitment to democratic values means that we can work together to generate international action for democracy, human rights, and rule of law. Economically, our two-way trade in goods increased last year by over 30% – and we still have a lot more potential as the world’s third and fourth most populous countries. We are also proud to be Indonesia’s largest military engagement partner," he explained.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Urges Restraint as Violence Escalates in Sri Lanka

UN Urges Restraint as Violence Escalates in Sri Lanka

English
united nations
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
Indonesian Exports to Switzerland Soar in First Quarter of 2022

Indonesian Exports to Switzerland Soar in First Quarter of 2022

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pengumuman! Program Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 28 Resmi Dibuka
Ekonomi

Pengumuman! Program Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 28 Resmi Dibuka

Jaringan Pengumpul Dana ISIS Harus Diungkap
Nasional

Jaringan Pengumpul Dana ISIS Harus Diungkap

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas
Olahraga

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini

Jurnalis Veteran Al Jazeera Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel Saat Meliput di Jenin
Internasional

Jurnalis Veteran Al Jazeera Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel Saat Meliput di Jenin

BMW Kirimkan Mobil Tanpa Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Otomotif

BMW Kirimkan Mobil Tanpa Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku
Hiburan

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!