English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI)

Minister Confirms President Jokowi's Plan to Meet Putin in Russia

English president joko widodo russia ukraine
Andhika Prasetyo • 20 June 2022 21:00
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has confirmed the plan of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. 
 
The meeting is planned to be held in Moscow on June 30.
 
"Yes, that's the President's agenda," said Mahfud at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday, June 20, 2022.
 
"It is just a meeting. What is the problem?" he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Although it has received criticism from many countries, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still ongoing. 
 
According to President Jokowi, Indonesia wants every country to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.
 
"International principles and laws must be adhered. And a culture of peace and mutual respect as well as the spirit of cooperation needs to be strengthened," said Jokowi on June 16.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

English
food
Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

English
jakarta
New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi
Nasional

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi

Asyik, Gaji ke-13 Bakal Cair Bulan Depan
Ekonomi

Asyik, Gaji ke-13 Bakal Cair Bulan Depan

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal
Otomotif

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?
Pendidikan

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?

Liga Champions 2022-23 Mulai Bergulir Malam Ini
Olahraga

Liga Champions 2022-23 Mulai Bergulir Malam Ini

Bukan Captain America, Chris Evans Tertarik Balik ke MCU Jadi Karakter Ini
Hiburan

Bukan Captain America, Chris Evans Tertarik Balik ke MCU Jadi Karakter Ini

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini
Teknologi

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!