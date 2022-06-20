Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has confirmed the plan of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The meeting is planned to be held in Moscow on June 30.
"Yes, that's the President's agenda," said Mahfud at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday, June 20, 2022.
"It is just a meeting. What is the problem?" he added.
Although it has received criticism from many countries, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still ongoing.
According to President Jokowi, Indonesia wants every country to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.
"International principles and laws must be adhered. And a culture of peace and mutual respect as well as the spirit of cooperation needs to be strengthened," said Jokowi on June 16.