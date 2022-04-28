Japanese Prime Minister to Visit Indonesia This Week

Jakarta: Prime Minister of Japan, Kishid Fumio, is scheduled to visit Indonesia on April 29-30, 2022.
Indonesia is the first country the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) will visit during this overseas trip.
This is the second visit to Southeast Asia for the Japanese PM after visiting Cambodia as Chair of ASEAN in March 2022.
"Not only does the visit reflect the importance of the Southeast Asia region, but in particular, the RI-Japan Strategic Partnership, which will celebrate its 65th anniversary next year," Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Thursday.
"The President of the Republic of Indonesia will receive the Prime Minister of Japan at the Bogor Palace on April 29, 2022," the Ministry stated.
The Japanese PM is also scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery and hold several other meetings on April 30, 2022.
During the Bogor meeting, the two leaders will discuss joint efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate economic recovery in their respective countries and the region.
Japan is Indonesia's 3rd largest export destination and 5th largest investor.
Indonesia - Japan cooperation in development and infrastructure is also intensive, as can be seen from the current flagship projects, such as the Jakarta MRT and Patimban Port.
PM Kishida and President Joko Widodo are also expected to discuss issues in the region and the world of mutual concern, including Indonesia's presidency and priority issues at this year's G20.