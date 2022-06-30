President Jokowi Arrives in Moscow to Meet Putin

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi arrived in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, with the agenda of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Jokowi arrived to clear weather conditions in Moscow on Thursday local time. State-owned Garuda Indonesia GIA-1 aircraft, carrying aboard the President, First Lady, and entourage, landed at the Vnukovo II Airport at around 11:00 a.m. local time.
After the plane door was opened, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana got off the plane and were greeted by officials of the Russian Federation, comprising the director of the state protocol department of the Russian Federation Igor Viktorovich Bogdashev and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov.
In addition, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia and Belarus Jose Antonio Morato Tavares and his wife, as well as the Defense Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow Colonel Budi Susilo and his wife also welcomed Jokowi's arrival.
From the airport, Jokowi and Iriana as well as their entourage headed to the transit hotel before proceeding to the Kremlin to meet Putin.
Also accompanying the President and First Lady were Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
Before leaving for Moscow, Jokowi had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv, Wednesday (June 30).
Jokowi conveyed to Zelenskyy the concerns of Indonesia over the situation in Ukraine after the military invasion.
Jokowi also told Zelenskyy about the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement while emphasizing that the spirit of peace must never fade.
After concluding his visit to Ukraine, Jokowi and the entourage returned to Poland first before heading to Moscow via a special train from Kyiv Central Station.
Earlier, during the 2nd Session of the G7 Summit for Partner Countries that was held on June 26 and 27, 2022,, Jokowi urged G7 countries to support and facilitate wheat exports from Ukraine at the earliest, as a means to improve the food supply chain impacted by the war.