English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fault lines of inequity across the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fault lines of inequity across the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

WHO Urges World Leaders to Protect Health, Mitigate Climate Crisis

English health Climate Change pollution
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 April 2022 13:08
Geneva: On this World Health Day, World Health Organization (WHO) is issuing an urgent call for accelerated action by leaders and all people to preserve and protect health and mitigate the climate crisis as part of an "Our planet, our health" campaign marking the organization’s founding day, which falls at a time of heightened conflict and fragility.
 
In issuing its call-to-action, WHO notes that 99 per cent of people breathe unhealthy air mainly resulting from burning of fossil fuels. A heating world is seeing mosquitos spread diseases further and faster than ever before. Extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health. Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain and blood stream. Systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating up to one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. This health and social crisis is compromising people’s ability to take control over their health and lives.  
 
"The climate crisis is a health crisis: the same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We need transformative solutions to wean the world off its addiction to fossil fuels, to reimagine economies and societies focused on well-being, and to safeguard the health of the planet on which human health depends," he stated.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fault lines of inequity across the world, underlining the urgency for creating sustainable, well-being societies which do not breach ecological limits and which ensure that all people have access to life-saving and life-enhancing tools, systems, policies and environments.
 
WHO’s Manifesto to ensure a healthy and green recovery from COVID-19 prescribes protecting and preserving nature as the source of human health; investing in essential services from water & sanitation to clean energy in healthcare facilities; ensuring a quick and healthy energy transition; promoting healthy and sustainable food systems; building healthy and livable cities; and stopping the use of taxpayers’ money to fund pollution.
 
The Geneva Charter for well-being highlights what global commitments are needed to achieve equitable health and social outcomes now and for future generations, without destroying the health of our planet. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Pays Working Visit to Jambi Province

Jokowi Pays Working Visit to Jambi Province

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia's Istiqlal First Mosque in World to Achieve Green Building Certification

Indonesia's Istiqlal First Mosque in World to Achieve Green Building Certification

English
environment
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 96 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 96 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20
Internasional

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20

DPR: Pengesahan RUU TPKS Hadiah Kaum Perempuan di Hari Kartini
Nasional

DPR: Pengesahan RUU TPKS Hadiah Kaum Perempuan di Hari Kartini

5 Proyek Migas Senilai Rp3,6 Triliun Segera Beroperasi
Ekonomi

5 Proyek Migas Senilai Rp3,6 Triliun Segera Beroperasi

Perkenalkan SHVS, Bakal Ada Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid?
Otomotif

Perkenalkan SHVS, Bakal Ada Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid?

Kantongi Rp18,6 Triliun, Rihanna jadi Musisi Perempuan Terkaya di Dunia
Hiburan

Kantongi Rp18,6 Triliun, Rihanna jadi Musisi Perempuan Terkaya di Dunia

Pendaftaran UM-PTKIN Dibuka Jelang Akhir Ramadan
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM-PTKIN Dibuka Jelang Akhir Ramadan

Liga Champions: Villarreal Taklukkan Muenchen
Olahraga

Liga Champions: Villarreal Taklukkan Muenchen

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!