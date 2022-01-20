English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Calls to Step Up Global Efforts against COVID-19

English investment covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 20 January 2022 16:27
Jakarta: The world needs a new impetus to deal with COVID-19, according to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.
 
“COVAX has successfully distributed one billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. This achievement is not easy, considering the various challenges faced by COVAX and the world," Marsudi stated at a press conference on the launch of the Gavi COVAX AMC 2022 Investment Opportunity that was monitored from Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
The minister affirmed that COVAX's achievements were a real testament to the results of global cooperation and solidarity.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


COVAX is a reliable route to get a vaccine, the foreign minister noted.
 
The emergence of the Omicron variant also highlighted the fact that the pandemic was far from over, and new impetus was required to step up efforts to fight the pandemic.
 
The Gavi COVAX AMC 2022 Investment Opportunity was organized to mobilize COVAX funding by encouraging investment from donor countries and institutions.
 
“As co-chair of COVAX AMC EG, I call on all countries and the donor community to support COVAX through this investment opportunity. This is not just a matter of charity, but a common interest to ensure COVAX can complete its mission," the foreign minister stated.
 
Marsudi noted that 2022 should be a defining year and that vaccination is the first step towards achieving the predetermined goals.
 
“As chairman of the G20 in 2022, Indonesia will mobilize stronger global cooperation to accelerate recovery for all, including developing countries. Recover together, recover stronger," Marsudi affirmed.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
MSMEs Must Have Greater Access to Funding: Jokowi

MSMEs Must Have Greater Access to Funding: Jokowi

English
MSMEs
Ministry Provides Tents for Banten Quake Victims

Ministry Provides Tents for Banten Quake Victims

English
earthquake
CEIRPP Questions Israel's Decision to Designate 6 Palestinian NGOs as Terrorist Organizations

CEIRPP Questions Israel's Decision to Designate 6 Palestinian NGOs as Terrorist Organizations

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Kecam Penggusuran Paksa Warga Palestina di Sheikh Jarrah
Internasional

Indonesia Kecam Penggusuran Paksa Warga Palestina di Sheikh Jarrah

Waspadai Omicron, Bos BI Optimistis Pemulihan Ekonomi Berlanjut
Ekonomi

Waspadai Omicron, Bos BI Optimistis Pemulihan Ekonomi Berlanjut

Jokowi: Presidensi G20 Indonesia Jawaban Atas Ketidakpastian Global
Nasional

Jokowi: Presidensi G20 Indonesia Jawaban Atas Ketidakpastian Global

2024, BRIN Targetkan 20% Periset Indonesia Bergelar S3
Pendidikan

2024, BRIN Targetkan 20% Periset Indonesia Bergelar S3

Si Komo Jasa Marga, Hadir Membersihkan Kecelakaan Di Tol
Otomotif

Si Komo Jasa Marga, Hadir Membersihkan Kecelakaan Di Tol

Tenang Suporter Timnas! Shin Tae-yong Aman hingga Piala Dunia
Olahraga

Tenang Suporter Timnas! Shin Tae-yong Aman hingga Piala Dunia

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!
Hiburan

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!