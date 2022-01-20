Indonesia Calls to Step Up Global Efforts against COVID-19

Jakarta: The world needs a new impetus to deal with COVID-19, according to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.
“COVAX has successfully distributed one billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. This achievement is not easy, considering the various challenges faced by COVAX and the world," Marsudi stated at a press conference on the launch of the Gavi COVAX AMC 2022 Investment Opportunity that was monitored from Jakarta, Wednesday.
The minister affirmed that COVAX's achievements were a real testament to the results of global cooperation and solidarity.
COVAX is a reliable route to get a vaccine, the foreign minister noted.
The emergence of the Omicron variant also highlighted the fact that the pandemic was far from over, and new impetus was required to step up efforts to fight the pandemic.
The Gavi COVAX AMC 2022 Investment Opportunity was organized to mobilize COVAX funding by encouraging investment from donor countries and institutions.
“As co-chair of COVAX AMC EG, I call on all countries and the donor community to support COVAX through this investment opportunity. This is not just a matter of charity, but a common interest to ensure COVAX can complete its mission," the foreign minister stated.
Marsudi noted that 2022 should be a defining year and that vaccination is the first step towards achieving the predetermined goals.
“As chairman of the G20 in 2022, Indonesia will mobilize stronger global cooperation to accelerate recovery for all, including developing countries. Recover together, recover stronger," Marsudi affirmed.