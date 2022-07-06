Indonesia, UAE Foreign Ministers Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, had a bilateral meeting today with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 7 to 9, 2022.
At the opening of the meeting, the UAE Foreign Minister said that Indonesia is one of the priority partner countries for the UAE.
The UAE Minister also noted Indonesia's important roles in the region and the world, including the Indonesian President's recent visits to Ukraine and Russia.
The bilateral meeting discussed various bilateral issues, especially the follow-up to the results of the Indonesian President's visit to Abu Dhabi on July 1, 2022.
"It particularly discussed cooperation in the development of the Indonesian New Capital City (IKN) and other collaborations, including in health, aviation, and mangrove development," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Wednesday.
In addition to bilateral issues, the two Ministers also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and efforts to restore the food supply chain.
The two Ministers also discussed various issues that are currently under the attention of the UN Security Council, considering that the UAE is serving as one of the non-permanent member states of the UN Security Council.
"The Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed her appreciation for the UAE's support for Indonesia's G20 presidency," it stated.