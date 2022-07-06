English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is one of the priority partner countries for the UAE. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)
Indonesia is one of the priority partner countries for the UAE. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)

Indonesia, UAE Foreign Ministers Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 July 2022 16:47
Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, had a bilateral meeting today with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 7 to 9, 2022.
 
At the opening of the meeting, the UAE Foreign Minister said that Indonesia is one of the priority partner countries for the UAE. 
 
The UAE Minister also noted Indonesia's important roles in the region and the world, including the Indonesian President's recent visits to Ukraine and Russia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The bilateral meeting discussed various bilateral issues, especially the follow-up to the results of the Indonesian President's visit to Abu Dhabi on July 1, 2022. 
 
"It particularly discussed cooperation in the development of the Indonesian New Capital City (IKN) and other collaborations, including in health, aviation, and mangrove development," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
In addition to bilateral issues, the two Ministers also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and efforts to restore the food supply chain. 
 
The two Ministers also discussed various issues that are currently under the attention of the UN Security Council, considering that the UAE is serving as one of the non-permanent member states of the UN Security Council.
 
"The Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed her appreciation for the UAE's support for Indonesia's G20 presidency," it stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 2,743 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 2,743 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Aksi Cepat Tanggap's Funds, Goods Collection Authorization Revoked: Ministry

Aksi Cepat Tanggap's Funds, Goods Collection Authorization Revoked: Ministry

English
Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT)
Pre-Clinical Trial of Merah Putih Vaccine to Commence July-End 2022: BRIN

Pre-Clinical Trial of Merah Putih Vaccine to Commence July-End 2022: BRIN

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Anthony Ginting Melaju ke 16 Besar Malaysia Masters 2022
Olahraga

Anthony Ginting Melaju ke 16 Besar Malaysia Masters 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 2.743 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 2.743 Hari Ini

Bos Pertamina: Kenaikan Harga Minyak Berdampak terhadap Keekonomian BBM-LPG
Ekonomi

Bos Pertamina: Kenaikan Harga Minyak Berdampak terhadap Keekonomian BBM-LPG

Masih Sering Keliru, Pakar IPB Beberkan Perbedaan Domba dan Kambing
Pendidikan

Masih Sering Keliru, Pakar IPB Beberkan Perbedaan Domba dan Kambing

Bertemu di Bali, Menlu RI-UEA Lanjutkan Pembahasan Kerja Sama IKN
Internasional

Bertemu di Bali, Menlu RI-UEA Lanjutkan Pembahasan Kerja Sama IKN

Yamaha MT-15 Bersolek Di Tengah Tahun
Otomotif

Yamaha MT-15 Bersolek Di Tengah Tahun

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual
Teknologi

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual

Dituduh Ikut Nikmati Dana Donasi ACT, Fauzi Baadilla Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan
Hiburan

Dituduh Ikut Nikmati Dana Donasi ACT, Fauzi Baadilla Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!