China expressly expresses its support for ASEAN centrality. Photo: Medcom.id

Building Deeper Trust, China Affirms Its Support for ASEAN Centrality

Marcheilla Ariesta • 22 June 2023 23:48
Jakarta: China expressly expresses its support for ASEAN centrality. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in the '20th Anniversary of China's Accession of Cooperation and Friendship Agreement (TAC) in Southeast Asia' said, China will continue its cooperation with ASEAN.
 
"China constantly supports ASEAN unity and the building of the ASEAN Community, and supports ASEAN's centrality in the regional architecture," said Qin Gang in his message for the 'Jakarta Forum on ASEAN-China Relations: Commemorating The 20th Anniversary of China's Accession to the Treaty of Amity And Cooperation in Southeast Asia', Jakarta, Thursday, 22 June 2023.
 
Qin Gang said China and ASEAN are good neighbors in joint development. And according to him, ASEAN-China cooperation is the most productive example in the Asia Pacific, especially in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"China will work closely with ASEAN to uphold the goals and principles of the TAC, act on multilateral principles and maintain regional law and order to maintain painstakingly achieved peace and development in the region," he said.
 
Qin Gang's message was conveyed by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Nong Rong. In that message, Qin Gang added, ASEAN is one of the most successful fundamental organizational visions in the world.
 
According to him, ASEAN's fundamental political arguments are very much in line with the UN Charter to create a good life.
 
"In November 2021, China and ASEAN took the lead in building a comprehensive strategic partnership," said Qin Gang.
 
President Xi Jinping has proposed a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous and friendly development, which charts the course of China-ASEAN relations," the message continued.
 
China, emphasized Qin Gang, is ready to work with ASEAN as a mutually helpful neighbor and a trusted partner.
 
"Let us keep this cooperation direction, work together to build our common home and shape the future China-ASEAN community by creating a better future for Asia," he concluded.  (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

