Basri and Salma in A Never-Ending Comedy (instagram)
Basri and Salma in A Never-Ending Comedy (instagram)

Indonesian Film Enters the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Competition

Medcom • 28 April 2023 21:08
Jakarta: Films made by local filmmakers are increasingly participating in competitions in prestigious world film festivals. Indonesian films are now often receive appreciation from international film observers.
 
At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival which was held in France, there was one short film by the nation's children that was participating in the competition, the film named Basri and Salma in A Never-Ending Comedy by director Khozy Rizal.
 
Basri and Salma in A Never-Ending Comedy is the only short film from Asia that was selected to be screened at this prestigious film festival.
 
“Finally I can say this out loud. I am very proud to announce that our short film 'Basri & Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy' will be premiered at the Short Film Competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival," said Khozy Rizal in a upload on his Instagram, Wednesday, April 26 2023.
 
"My biggest love and thanks to all the cast and crew from Makassar for their extraordinary dedication, and also to every beautiful soul who has helped this film in any way," continued Khozy Rizal.
 
The upload also received appreciation from famous domestic directors. Names like Joko Anwar, Angga Sasongko, and Riri Riza also offered their congratulations.
 
"Congratulations!!!," said Angga Sasongko.
 
"Gokss!!! Congratulations Khozyyyy!!!," said Joko Anwar.
 
"Congratulations Khozyyyyy," said Riri Riza.
 
"Congratulations," wrote Gina S Noer.

Synopsis Basri and Salma in A Never-Ending Comedy

This short film tells the story of a husband and wife named Basri and Salma who have been married for five years. The two of them make a living together by scavenging their odong-odong at carnivals or fairs.
 
Basri and Salma enjoy their daily life watching the joy of the children riding their odong-odong. On the one hand, both of them are known not to have children. Basri and Salma also have to clash with the stigma of society which then raises doubts in both of them.

List of short films competing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

According to the Cannes Film Festival's official website, out of a total of 4,288 short films submitted, the jury chose 11 films from 12 countries to be presented at this year's competition. The 11 films are:
 
1.  La perra – Carla Melo Gampert (Colombia/France)
2.  As It Was – Anastasia Solonevych, Damian Kocur (Poland/Ukraine)
3.  Tits – Eivind Landsvik (Norway)
4.  27 – Flora Anna Buda (Hungary/France)
5.  Le sexe de ma mère – Francis Canitrot (France)
6.  Aunque es de noche – Guillermo García López (Spain/France)
7.  Basri & Salma in a Never-ending Comedy – Khozy Rizal (Indonesia)
8.  Poof – Margaret Miller (United States of America)
9.  Nada de todo esto – Patricio Martínez, Francisco Canton (Argentina/Spain)
10. Wild Summons – Karni Arieli, Saul Freed (UK)
11. Fár – Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter (Iceland) (Kevin Schreiber)

(WIL)

