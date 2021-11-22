English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian, Danish FMs Discuss Sustainable Palm Oil

Willy Haryono • 22 November 2021 17:04
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a bilateral meeting with Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod in Jakarta on Monday.
 
"During this visit, the Minister is accompanied by 13 strong business delegates whom as we speak are also having a networking session and exploring business opportunities with our line ministries and key business actors. Business
opportunity is very open in Indonesia," said Minister Retno in a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
"This afternoon Minister Kofod and I signed two agreements, namely Indonesia-Denmark Plan of Action: A Sustainable Strategic Partnership for the Future for the period of 2021-2024, and MoU on Infrastructure Projects Financing," she stated.

Denmark is Indonesia’ second largest partner in the Nordic Region for trade, investment and tourism.
 
Prior to the pandemic, Indonesia – Denmark trade on sustainable palm oil was on a positive trajectory.
 
"We agreed to continue supporting the positive contribution of sustainable palm oil to economic recovery. I appreciate Denmark for its support towards the elimination of discriminatory treatment of Indonesia’s agriculture products, particularly palm oil," Minister Retno said.
 
During the meeting, they also had a very frank discussion on some global and regional issues.
 
"On the issue of Myanmar, both of us shared common view on the need to restore democracy while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the people of Myanmar. I underscored the importance of the implementation of the Five-Points Consensus as well as the deployment of humanitarian aid to the people of Myanmar," she explained.
 
"I also shared the priorities of Indonesia’s presidency of G20 in 2022," she added.
 
(WAH)
