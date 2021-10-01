English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

ADB Boosts Support for Covid-19 Response in Sri Lanka

English health covid-19 pandemic south asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 October 2021 14:59
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $110 million loan as additional financing for the ongoing Health System Enhancement Project that is improving the primary health care system (PHC) in Sri Lanka. 
 
The Health System Enhancement Project, approved in October 2018, is upgrading primary medical care units and division hospitals in Central, North Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces of Sri Lanka. It is strengthening health information systems and disease surveillance capacity, as well as supporting policy development, project management, and capacity building in the sector. The project also provided crucial resources for the immediate emergency response to COVID-19 pandemic in March–April 2020.
 
"Health care services and facilities are more important now than ever. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities in the country’s health care system and we need to address these issues," said ADB Health Specialist for South Asia Dai-Ling Chen. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This additional investment will further improve the efficiency and equity of health care in Sri Lanka and expand access to primary and secondary level of health services," the ADB official added.
 
The additional financing will replenish reallocated funds from the ongoing project used for COVID-19 response. This will be used to complete the development of 42 PHC facilities; renovate 127 field health centers; increase nutrition services to mothers and children, especially the most vulnerable groups; and encourage the use of PHC facilities. It will also develop selected secondary care cluster apex hospitals to ensure the continuity of service delivery from primary to secondary care.
 
The scope of the project has been expanded to provide additional support to include and strengthen the country’s COVID-19 response. It will scale up the capacity of at least 25% of secondary and tertiary level hospitals to treat and manage COVID-19. It will upgrade the 1990 Suwa Seriya ambulance system in all districts.
 
New initiatives will be introduced such as the scaling up of infrastructure, information technology systems, and e-learning facilities in the National Institute of Health Sciences and nine regional training centers. It will also develop gender-responsive PHC service, hospital design, and PHC training modules.
 
ADB will provide an additional $3 million from its Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction on a grant basis to improve the efficiency of Sri Lanka’s prehospital ambulance system.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Urgent International Response Needed in Myanmar: UN Secretary General

Urgent International Response Needed in Myanmar: UN Secretary General

English
southeast asia
President Jokowi Travels to Papua Province

President Jokowi Travels to Papua Province

English
president joko widodo
Vietnam's Economic Growth Could Slow as Its Population Ages: Report

Vietnam's Economic Growth Could Slow as Its Population Ages: Report

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Learning Loss</i> pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan
Pendidikan

Learning Loss pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan

Okupansi Hotel Berbintang Mulai Naik Meski hanya 25,07%
Ekonomi

Okupansi Hotel Berbintang Mulai Naik Meski hanya 25,07%

Usai Remuk Akibat Kerusuhan, Polisi Ekuador Pegang Kendali Penjara
Internasional

Usai Remuk Akibat Kerusuhan, Polisi Ekuador Pegang Kendali Penjara

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain
Hiburan

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021
Nasional

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!