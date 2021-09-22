English  
US Coast Guard Cutter Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

English united states indonesian government indo-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 September 2021 19:05
Alameda: The United States (US) Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) conducted operations and exercises with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency and coast guard, the Badan Keamanan Laut (known as BAKAMLA), September 20, in the Singapore Strait.
 
Together, the crews participated in ship-to-ship communications drills, multi-unit maneuvering and maritime domain awareness while at sea.
 
"These maritime exercises with our Indonesian partners forge a stronger relationship, allowing our respective crews to work together and build on each other’s strengths," said Munro’s Commanding Officer Capt. Blake Novak in a press release received by Medcom.id.

"Strengthening our alliances and partnerships fosters our unified commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and promotes peace, security, prosperity and the sovereign rights of all nations," he added.
 
The US Coast Guard partnership with the Indonesian government continues to grow stronger.  In 2019, the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducted engagements with BAKAMLA as part of the Western Pacific deployment, including a port call in Batam and an exercise in the Riau Islands Province. The Stratton also participated in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training with the Indonesian Navy in 2019.
 
Munro, a 418-foot national security cutter, departed its home port of Alameda, California, in July for a months-long deployment to the Western Pacific. Operating under the tactical control of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, the cutter and crew are engaging in professional exchanges and capacity-building exercises with partner nations and patrolling and conducting operations as directed. National security cutters like Munro feature advanced command and control capabilities, aviation support facilities, stern cutter boat launch, and increased endurance for long-range patrols, enabling the crews to disrupt threats to national security further offshore.
 
"The U.S. Coast Guard is proud to operate with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency and coast guard to enhance capabilities, strengthen maritime governance, security and promote rules-based international order," said Vice Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander US Coast Guard Pacific Area. 
 
"Strengthening partnerships contributes to the region’s maritime common good in search and rescue, law enforcement, marine environmental response and other areas of mutual interest," he added.
 
As both a federal law enforcement agency and an armed force, the USCG is uniquely positioned to conduct defense operations in support of combatant commanders on all seven continents. The service routinely provides forces in joint military operations worldwide, including the deployment of cutters, boats, aircraft, and deployable specialized forces.

 
(WAH)
